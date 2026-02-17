Listen Live
Rev. Harrison Calls for Prayer Following Officer Death

Published on February 17, 2026

Indy TenPoint Coalition
Source: Reverend Charles Harrison / Reverend Charles Harrison

BEECH GROVE, IN — A community is in mourning and law enforcement leaders are calling for prayer following the tragic death of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday evening.

The shooting occurred just after 6:00 p.m. on February 16, 2026, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment on Diplomat Court. As officers reached the doorway, a man inside opened fire. Both Officer Elliott and a second officer sustained gunshot wounds.

While the second officer remains in stable condition, Officer Elliott succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital despite what officials described as “life-saving efforts.”

A Chaplain’s Perspective
The tragedy has sent ripples through the Central Indiana community. Reverend Charles Harrison, Senior Pastor at United Methodist Church and Board President of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, spoke about the heavy emotional toll the loss has taken on the thin blue line in a video posted to social media HERE.

Harrison, who also serves as an Indiana State Police Chaplain, shared a poignant moment he had with a patrolling officer on Martin Luther King Jr. St. following the news of Elliott’s death.

“He certainly shared his feelings about Officer Elliott… and what had happened, and also all of his years of service,” Harrison said. “It was really good to hear his heart, his sentiments, and for me to listen and certainly be in prayer for him and all of the officers here in Central Indiana.”

Harrison emphasized the inherent risks that officers face every time they put on the badge, particularly during high-risk calls like domestic disturbances.

“A lot of these officers are out there every day to serve and protect us as residents,” Harrison added. “I want to thank all the police officers for all that you do. Maybe you don’t hear it enough, but a lot of us are grateful for the service that you rendered to us every day.”

The Manhunt and Arrest
The shooting triggered a massive multi-agency manhunt that lasted several hours. Police from the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security joined local departments to lock down the area. At approximately 10:17 p.m., the IMPD SWAT Team located and arrested 47-year-old Kenneth T. Johnson at a nearby apartment building. Johnson is currently being held as the Indiana State Police lead the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released funeral arrangements for Officer Elliott. Reverend Harrison urged the public to keep the Beech Grove Police Department in their thoughts as they navigate the loss of a colleague.

“Daily, they risk their lives and face danger so that you and I can live safely,” Harrison stated. “God bless you.”

