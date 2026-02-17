Listen Live
Alcohol and Speed Suspected in Grant County Crash That Killed Three

Published on February 17, 2026

Police Lights
GRANT COUNTY, IN — A devastating single-vehicle crash on a rural Grant County Road claimed the lives of three young adults and left another severely injured on Monday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police (ISP), alongside the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments, responded to the scene on County Road 600 South near County Road 1150 East shortly after 12:15 p.m. on February 16, 2026.

According to a preliminary investigation by Master Trooper A.J. Coffey, a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alexander McGuin, 23, of Gas City, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The impact proved fatal for three of the vehicle’s occupants. The Grant County Coroner’s Office pronounced the following individuals deceased at the scene:

Alexander McGuin, 23, Gas City, IN
James M. Clark Jr., 21, Dunkirk, IN
Gracelynn N. Daniels, 19, New Castle, IN

A fourth passenger, Michael L. Reading, 22, of Hartford City, was rescued from the wreckage and airlifted via Lutheran Air to an area hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities Point to Impairment and Speed
While initial reports were unclear regarding the cause of the accident, ISP Sergeant Steven Glass confirmed in a Tuesday interview that investigators now believe substance use and excessive speed played a role.

“At this time, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and/or narcotics is suspected of contributing to the crash,” Sergeant Glass stated. “Speed is also believed to be a contributing factor.”

A Warning to the Public
The tragedy has prompted state police to issue a stern reminder to the public about the responsibilities of both drivers and passengers. Sergeant Glass emphasized that safety is a collective effort, especially among young adults.

“Anytime you’re going to get behind the wheel and go out and travel, just be mindful of the speed limits,” Glass urged. “If you happen to find yourself as a passenger in a vehicle… and the driver is not paying attention, do yourself a favor and the driver: remind them. Speak up and try to correct that, because it could result in a serious crash such as this.”

The Indiana State Police Peru District continues to lead the investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666.

“There is still a lot that is going on with it,” Glass noted. “We’ll do the best that we can to answer any questions.”

The ISP was assisted at the scene by several local agencies, including the Taylor University Police Department, Van Buren Police, and multiple volunteer fire departments from Upland and Matthews.

