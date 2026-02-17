Source: picture alliance / Getty

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics are not just a showcase of athletic excellence but also a celebration of resilience, determination, and the power of balancing life’s greatest roles.

Among the incredible athletes representing Team USA, a group of inspiring moms stands out not only for their world-class performances but also for their ability to navigate the challenges of motherhood while competing at the highest level.

These women have redefined what it means to pursue greatness, proving that passion and perseverance can coexist with the joys and demands of raising a family.

Take a look below at Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

1. Kendall Coyne Schofield (Ice Hockey)