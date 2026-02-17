Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Stand...

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Team USA’s freestyle skiers Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley just made history in new WInter Olympic Event.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 8
Source: Cameron Spencer / Getty

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

In the thrilling Olympic debut of Women’s Dual Moguls, Kauf soared to a silver medal while her teammate Lemley battled her way to bronze, putting two American flags on the podium.

Team USA’s freestyle skiers Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley just made history, and they did it together.

Kauf, a veteran of the sport, and Lemley, a rising star pushed each other, celebrated each other, and ultimately stood side-by-side as two of the best in the world.

Their powerful performances in the head-to-head format, a true test of speed and skill, brought a new level of excitement to the Winter Games.

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Local  |  Staff

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Ripley County Fatal Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Madison Man Killed in Ripley County Crash

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Election Integrity and Lower Costs Top Houchin’s Weekly Hill Report

N/A
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Grocery Store “Note Scam” Spreading Across Central Indiana

Soil Testing
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Crash
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Hendricks County
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

Indiana falls to Illinois
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Stall in Second Half, Fall to #8 Illinois 71-51

A photo of Hannah Ginther
4 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

How Noblesville Girl Overcame Having “Half a Heart” to Become Riley Champion

Indy Eleven New Jerseys
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Eleven Unveils New Look for 2026 Season

NWS Weather 2-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Temperature Warm-Up + Rain and Wind Chances

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close