Actor and Filmmaker Robert Duvall Dies at 95

MIDDLEBURG, VA. — Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

The legendary actor’s wife announced his death on Facebook, writing, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

He died at his home in Middleburg, Virginia on Sunday. Duvall starred in such classics as “The Godfather,” Apocalypse Now” and others. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor playing a former country music star in the 1983 film “Tender Mercies.”