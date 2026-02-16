Election Integrity and Lower Costs Top Houchin’s Weekly Hill Report

Source: Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin / Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Erin Houchin (IN-09) detailed a series of legislative “wins” in her latest “Highlights from the Hill,” focusing on election security, affordable housing, and national infrastructure.

Strengthening Election Integrity

The House passed the SAVE America Act; a central piece of legislation aimed at securing federal elections. Houchin emphasized that the bill is designed to restore public trust by ensuring only eligible voters participate in the democratic process.

“This bill requires proof of citizenship and voter ID in federal elections to make sure only American citizens are voting in our elections,” Houchin stated. “Voting is a sacred right, and protecting election integrity protects every lawful vote.”

Lowering Costs and Expanding Housing

Addressing the rising cost of living, Houchin highlighted the Housing for the 21st Century Act. The bill aims to revitalize the “American dream of homeownership” by removing regulatory hurdles that currently delay new construction.

“This bill speeds up the permitting process, cuts red tape that slows construction, and expands local lending so families, especially in rural communities, can access affordable homes,” Houchin explained.

Support for Law Enforcement and National Security

Houchin also discussed the Law Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act, which reclassifies modern tasers to make it easier for officers to use non-lethal force. She noted that the change “protects officers and the communities they serve.”

On the global stage, the House took steps to secure American technology and communications through the Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act and the Undersea Cable Protection Act.

“Critical minerals power everything from defense systems to advanced technology,” said Houchin. “This bill prioritizes American production and secures our supply chain,” while reducing dependence on adversaries like China.