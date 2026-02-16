Grocery Store “Note Scam” Spreading Across Central Indiana

Facebook

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It starts with a silent plea: a handwritten note claiming a family is starving, followed by a request for help with a few groceries. But shoppers across Plainfield, Avon, Camby, and Indianapolis are warning that what looks like a desperate cry for help is actually a coordinated “tag-team” scam.

Social media reports and local shoppers describe a sophisticated operation where individuals approach victims inside stores like Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Aldi. Once a shopper agrees to help, the “victim” often fills a cart with high-value items, hands the groceries off to a waiting accomplice in the parking lot and immediately returns to the store to find a new target.

One Plainfield shopper recently shared their experience after being approached at a local Kroger. After agreeing to help a woman buy “essentials,” (photographed in this article by the victim) the shopper watched the total climb to $80.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The second I swiped my card, the act completely dropped,” the shopper said. “She got on her phone, handed the groceries to another woman who ran them to a car, and then she turned right back around and walked into the store to start all over again.”

Store managers confirmed to the victim that multiple people are often working the same store and parking lot simultaneously.

A Growing Regional Problem

This isn’t an isolated incident. Reports show the group is mobile, appearing in various Central Indiana locations over the last few months:

*Plainfield/Avon: Frequent sightings at the Target and Walmart corridors.

*Greenwood/South Side: Reports of the same note-based approach at Target.

*North Side:Sightings at Greyhound Pass in Carmel/Westfield.

*Indianapolis: Similar activity at the Kroger on West 71st Street.

In some cases, the scammers have reportedly coerced elderly shoppers into buying nearly $800 worth of goods in a single day. Another variation of the scam involves “buskers” playing violins outside stores—often revealed to be playing along to a pre-recorded track via a Bluetooth speaker.

What to Do If You Are Approached

Law enforcement and retail experts suggest the following steps to protect yourself while staying safe:

Trust Your Gut

If a situation feels “fishy” or the person seems to be “working a beat,” it is okay to say no. Scammers often use high-pressure tactics, such as invoking religious names or showing photos of children, to make you feel guilty. Decline Firmly and Walk Away

You are not obligated to engage. A simple “I can’t help today” is sufficient. Do not feel the need to apologize or explain your finances, as scammers are trained to find “work-arounds” for your excuses. Report It to Management Immediately

Retailers like Kroger and Meijer can “trespass” individuals (legally banning them from the property) if they are caught soliciting or scamming customers. Alert a manager or security guard so they can document the activity. Management can also contact your local authorities.

The Bottom Line: Being a “giver” is a noble trait, but scammers rely on that kindness to fuel their operations. Staying alert helps ensure that community resources go to families who are genuinely in crisis, rather than those running a “day at the office.”