High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Source: WISH-TV

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Police Department said Saturday that a high school secretary from Union City was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a battery during the overnight hours Saturday. Police say the husband of 31-year-old Alicia Hughes, a Randolph Eastern School Corporation employee, discovered her with an 18-year-old student. During the confrontation, investigators say Hughes was battered. Police also learned that Hughes was involved in a sexual relationship with the student starting when they were 17, saying the two had sex at least five different times.

Hughes was taken to the Randolph County Jail, where she was preliminarily charged with child seduction.

“The Union City Police Department extends its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation,” the Union City Police Department said.