Listen Live
Close
Local

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

The Union City Police Department said Saturday that a high school secretary from Union City was arrested.

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alicia Hughes
Source: WISH-TV

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Police Department said Saturday that a high school secretary from Union City was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a battery during the overnight hours Saturday. Police say the husband of 31-year-old Alicia Hughes, a Randolph Eastern School Corporation employee, discovered her with an 18-year-old student. During the confrontation, investigators say Hughes was battered. Police also learned that Hughes was involved in a sexual relationship with the student starting when they were 17, saying the two had sex at least five different times.

Hughes was taken to the Randolph County Jail, where she was preliminarily charged with child seduction.

“The Union City Police Department extends its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation,” the Union City Police Department said.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

Evansville Meth
Local  |  Staff

Nearly 50-Pound Meth Seizure Has Evansville Man Facing Federal Charges

Lugar Plaza Arrests
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Arrests at Lugar Plaza in Downtown Indy

Boxing gloves close up on a white background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Face #8 Illinois on Sunday, Darian DeVries Discusses Matchup

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close