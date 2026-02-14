ICE Plans for Carmel Office

CARMEL, Ind. — ICE is looking to establish an office in Hamilton County.

Carmel City Council president Matthew Snyder has confirmed that an ICE office is coming to the city, but he did not say when or exactly where it would be. Snyder also said the city has limited power to intervene in ICE’s plans.

The announcement has some in the area concerned. Community organizer Stuart Mora told WISH-TV that he knows some people who are worried about ICE conducting work nearby.

“Even people with legal status are terrified right now because of the racial profiling we are seeing across the country,” Mora said.

Mora said he previously worked in immigration and criminal defense law. He’s also volunteered, helping folks in the area with immigration issues.

“When we talk about immigrants being detained and deported, sometimes we forget that those immigrants have U.S. citizen spouses, siblings, and children, ones that are traumatized and have suffered greatly,” he added. “What ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are doing is separating families and traumatizing children.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not confirmed office locations. ICE says they’ve seen an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults.