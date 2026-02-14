Listen Live
Close
Local

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking at putting an office somewhere in Carmel.

Published on February 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CARMEL, Ind. — ICE is looking to establish an office in Hamilton County.

Carmel City Council president Matthew Snyder has confirmed that an ICE office is coming to the city, but he did not say when or exactly where it would be. Snyder also said the city has limited power to intervene in ICE’s plans.

The announcement has some in the area concerned. Community organizer Stuart Mora told WISH-TV that he knows some people who are worried about ICE conducting work nearby.

“Even people with legal status are terrified right now because of the racial profiling we are seeing across the country,” Mora said.

Mora said he previously worked in immigration and criminal defense law. He’s also volunteered, helping folks in the area with immigration issues.

“When we talk about immigrants being detained and deported, sometimes we forget that those immigrants have U.S. citizen spouses, siblings, and children, ones that are traumatized and have suffered greatly,” he added. “What ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are doing is separating families and traumatizing children.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not confirmed office locations. ICE says they’ve seen an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

Evansville Meth
Local  |  Staff

Nearly 50-Pound Meth Seizure Has Evansville Man Facing Federal Charges

Lugar Plaza Arrests
Local  |  Staff

Multiple Arrests at Lugar Plaza in Downtown Indy

Boxing gloves close up on a white background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Comedian Mike Epps Opens New Boxing Gym in Indy

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Oregon at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Face #8 Illinois on Sunday, Darian DeVries Discusses Matchup

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Sentenced for 1993 Killing of Carmen Van Huss

Rain returns
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Returns to Indiana This Weekend

IMPD makes arrest in 2025 fatal overdose
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Makes Arrest in 2025 Fatal Overdose Case

Michael Regan
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Regan Warns: Rollbacks Hit Indiana’s Marginalized Communities Hardest

Taylor Jay Miller
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Justice for Taylor: New Detective Joins Unsolved Haughville Murder

Indianapolis Motor Speedway gate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

100-Day Countdown Underway for Indianapolis 500

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

Bryant Haines Broyles Award
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Defensive Coordinator Takes Home Broyles Award

Rep. Matt Pierce
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Statehouse Proposal Tightens Indiana’s Cooperation With ICE

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close