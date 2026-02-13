Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Soundtrack of the Morning

The world is crazy. The news cycle is relentless. But you don’t have to be.

Published on February 13, 2026

coffee brewing jug, vintage radio, a black coffee cup and saucer on a brown wooden table, with books in the background,
Source: Arda ALTAY / Getty

Tony Katz and the Soundtrack of the Morning

When the alarm clock goes off and the coffee starts brewing, listeners across the region tune in to Tony Katz and the Morning News—not just for headlines and traffic updates, but for the music that moves the morning.

The world is crazy. The news cycle is relentless. But you don’t have to be.

That’s the philosophy behind the show: clear thinking, smart conversation, up-to-the-minute traffic—and music bumpers that instantly lift your mood.

Check out our playlists below and see what we play!

Tony Katz 50s Playlist – YouTube

Tony Katz 60s Bumpers – YouTube

Tony Katz 70s Bumpers – YouTube

Tony Katz 80s bumpers – YouTube

Tony Katz 90s bumpers – YouTube

Tony Katz 00s Bumpers – YouTube

Tony Katz Yacht Rock – YouTube

Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment

Tony Katz’s Thursday Music Moment – YouTube

Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
