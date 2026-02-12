Source: Getty

Indiana House Republicans Advance Bills to Expand Child Care Access

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana House Republicans advanced multiple bills this legislative session aimed at increasing access to childcare across the state, focusing on employer-supported options and reducing barriers for home-based providers.

State Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville, authored House Bill 1177, which would expand Indiana’s existing employer child care tax credit. The proposal would make businesses with up to 500 employees eligible for the credit if they operate an on-site child care facility for employees or contract with a child care provider to offer services.

Under the bill, the tax credit could be used to offset costs associated with running a child care facility, including operational expenses, employee training and increasing wages for child care staff. The legislation also would allow local development commissions to use tax increment financing (TIF) revenue to support the construction or expansion of child care facilities in their communities to better meet demand.

“As we look at the rising costs of child care, we need to find innovative ways to support Hoosier families,” Cash said. “The bill expands a pre-existing tax credit so that more employers can assist their employees in finding affordable and reliable child care. It’s a great example of how the state and private businesses can work together to support parents in the workplace.”

In addition, State Rep. Ethan Lawson, R-Greenfield, authored House Bill 1152, which aims to remove barriers for home-based child care providers. The legislation would prevent future homeowners association (HOA) contracts from restricting or banning a home-based child care operation, provided the provider complies with state child safety laws.

Lawson said the measure is designed to address challenges families face in securing affordable child care options.

“Many Hoosier families and working parents are struggling to find affordable child care,” Lawson said. “This legislation reduces an unnecessary barrier to child care access, supporting home-based providers and helping ensure this option is available to families.”

House Bills 1177 and 1152 have both passed the Indiana House of Representatives and are now under consideration in the Senate.

More information about these and other bills can be found at iga.in.gov.