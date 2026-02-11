Listen Live
Orange Co. Police Invest in a Sweet New Ride!

Published on February 10, 2026

This police force has taken ‘pimp my ride’ to another level…it’s not only cool it’s super sweet!

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando has added a new vehicle to their fleet, an ice cream truck. The new ride is a way to connect with the community, plus it was purchased with very specific funds.

The Florida police squad said they used the money seized from drug dealers to pay for the new community ice cream truck.

Bad guys in jail AND free ice cream? This needs to be a new standard around the country.

