ISP Grows ICAC Task Force to Over 500 Officers to Protect Kids

Source: The Indiana ICAC Task Force / ICAC Indiana Taskforce

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun and the Indiana State Police (ISP) are spotlighting the continued growth and success of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. New data reveals that over the past year, the initiative has led to nearly 500 arrests and rescued more than 120 children from ongoing abuse.

Since taking office, Governor Braun has made the ICAC Task Force a cornerstone of his administration’s public safety agenda. Between January 2025 and February 9, 2026, the task force expanded its ranks by 50 officers, growing from 470 to 520 dedicated law enforcement professionals statewide.

“Nothing is more important than keeping Hoosier kids safe,” Governor Braun said. “Indiana State Police are building on their success last year saving children from abuse and putting child predators behind bars.”

2025 Impact by the Numbers

The coordinated efforts between state and local partners in 2025 produced a significant surge in investigative activity:

Total CyberTips Received: 29,635 (a 38% increase over 2024)

Total Investigations: 3,164

Total Arrests: 499

Children Rescued from Ongoing Abuse: 126

The momentum has continued into the new year. As of early February 2026, the task force has already received 2,951 investigative tips, representing a 29% increase compared to January 2025.

Empowering Parents and Communities

In addition to enforcement, the ICAC Task Force is prioritizing prevention. Officials are urging parents to utilize available resources to monitor their children’s digital footprints. The task force provides specialized guidance on:

Safe social media practices and privacy settings.

Implementing effective parental controls on devices.

Recognizing the signs of grooming and knowing how to report suspicious activity.

“We will always back the blue,” Gov. Braun added during his recent State of the State address, specifically thanking the professionals of the ICAC for their tireless work in the digital trenches.

Parents looking for safety tips or more information on how to protect their families can visit the Official ISP ICAC Parenting Tips page: (https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/parenting-tips/) or InternetCrimesAgainstKids.com.