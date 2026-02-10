Natural Light Beer Giving Away “Lawngerie” This Valentine’s

Natty Light is really challenging Kenny Chesney’s “she thinks my tractors sexy.”

Natural Light Beer has announced they are releasing a one-of-a-kind lingerie this Valentine’s Day… for your lawn mower. Ladies, it’s now your turn to get some lacy silky attire for your man, just not to wear…

The “Lawngerie is a lacy, silky protective cover to keep lawn care equipment looking extra sexy and ensure your equipment maintains its cutting edge,” says Natural Light Beer.

The beer brand is offering one consumer the chance to score the “Lawngerie” as well as a brand new lawn tractor on their social media starting Feb.10th through the 14th.

Details can be found on how to win is on their Facebook, Instagram or X.