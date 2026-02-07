Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

IMPD said they are aware of a video circulating online that shows an encounter between one of their officers and a kid who was in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

Published on February 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Current image: Gun found by IMPD
IMPD photo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that they have started an internal review on an incident involving one of their officers and a kid.

IMPD said they received reports of students who had left school to take part in a planned protest, possibly carrying firearms. Police say when officers saw a boy get into a vehicle with a gun, they initiated a traffic stop.

A video shared to social media captured the moment one of the officers spoke to those inside the car. IMPD did not say where the incident took place, but stated in a police report that those who were in the car were between 16 and 18 years old.

A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm. A photo from IMPD posted on Friday shows the gun they found inside the car.

IMPD also released this statement:

“While the video does not show the entire incident, some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD,” part of the statement read. “Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community. The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, which recorded the incident. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances of the encounter.”

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Inmate’s Critical Condition

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Amber Alert
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Amber Alert Ends for Northern Indiana Boy

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close