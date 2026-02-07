IMPD to Review Traffic Stop Encounter Involving Officer, Kid With Gun

IMPD photo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that they have started an internal review on an incident involving one of their officers and a kid.

IMPD said they received reports of students who had left school to take part in a planned protest, possibly carrying firearms. Police say when officers saw a boy get into a vehicle with a gun, they initiated a traffic stop.

A video shared to social media captured the moment one of the officers spoke to those inside the car. IMPD did not say where the incident took place, but stated in a police report that those who were in the car were between 16 and 18 years old.

A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm. A photo from IMPD posted on Friday shows the gun they found inside the car.

IMPD also released this statement:

“While the video does not show the entire incident, some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD,” part of the statement read. “Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community. The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, which recorded the incident. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances of the encounter.”