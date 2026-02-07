Listen Live
We Have You Covered For The Big Game From Bets to Deals!

Published on February 6, 2026

Let’s be honest, most of us aren’t particular invested into Sunday’s “big game.” However, Hammer and Nigel won’t let that stop them from partying with American traditions: food and sports betting.

We talked to the experts from degenerate gambling to getting the best deals in town to help you get ready for Sunday!

Let’s start with the snacks and drinks. Getting ready for a Super Bowl party can get expensive fast—but that’s where The Crazy Coupon Lady comes in. We sat down with Chrystal Hammer, aka the queen of coupons and Hammer’s better half, to talk all about scoring unbeatable deals on game-day snacks and drinks. From stocking up without breaking the bank to smart shopping tips anyone can use, Chrystal breaks down how to host a Super Bowl party that’s big on flavor and easy on your wallet.

Get your phones and note apps ready, school is in session!

Now that you are prepared with snacks, let’s make some money back with some degenerate bets!

Hammer called in his buddies Kenny Britt of KB Sports and David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com. The crew dives into their wildest, most degenerate picks and free-bet strategies for this year’s big game. Whether you’re chasing the biggest payouts or just here for the bragging rights, Kenny, David and Hammer break down the action and what they’re putting their money on as kickoff approaches.

Now get those bets in, pop those wings on the grill, and let’s drink through this game together.

