Stretch of State Road 45 to be Renamed After Bob Knight

Stretch of State Road 45 in Bloomington to be Renamed After Bob Knight

Published on February 5, 2026

Oklahoma v Indiana
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A proposal to rename a stretch of State Road 45 near Assembly Hall on Indiana University’s main campus in Bloomington after the late legendary basketball coach Robert “Bobby” Montgomery Knight passed the Senate and will soon become a reality.

“Coach Knight’s impact on Indiana goes far beyond the basketball court. Renaming this roadway near Assembly Hall in his honor is a lasting tribute to his legacy, his commitment to excellence and the pride he brought to Hoosiers across the state,” said State Representative Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville).

Knight coached the Indiana University men’s basketball team from 1971 to 2000, where he led the Hoosiers to three national championships, 11 Big Ten championships and one National Invitation Tournament title. Known as “The General,” he ranks 14th on the all-time coaches list for victories and was named National Coach of the Year in 1975, ’76, ’87 and ’89. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Mayfield said that Knight’s famed rivalry and friendship with Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady, his incredible career and prominent personality are some of the many reasons why in 49 other states it’s just basketball — but this is Indiana.

Knight grew up in Ohio, played basketball at Ohio State University, and graduated from there with a degree in history and government. He served his country in the U.S. Army, where he would later coach the Black Knights basketball team, being named head coach at the age of 24. Knight then went to IU, where his name is still synonymous with Hoosier basketball.

This resolution passed out of the House and Senate unanimously. Once a renaming resolution passes through the Indiana General Assembly, the Indiana Department of Transportation can move forward with the project.

