This Beer Answers Nature’s Call… Straight From a Bear

“The Big Game’s sh*ttiest beer just dropped.”

Columbia Sportswear has teamed up with a local Oregon brewery to create a special beer for this year’s Super Bowl with one special ingredient: bear poo.

Nature Calls is brewed by Breakside Brewery of Portland, Oregon which is also home to Columbia Sportswear.

The new crispy lager is made with water from the Bull Run River infused with a hint of bear poop collected trailside in Montana from the American black bear, malted grains grown in the Pacific Northwest, and a touch of honey and huckleberry.

The steamy partnership teamed up in support of the Seahawks this Sunday. They also teamed up with Daunte Culpepper, Shady McCoy, John Kuhn, Lance Moore and Mike Remmers for an honest, yet hilarious ad for the beer.

The exclusive Nature Calls will only be available at select locations in Portland, Oregon. If you are going to the Big Game, stop by the Columbia booth outside of Levi’s Stadium and you can also try out the crappy beer for yourself!