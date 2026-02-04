ISP: 65 People Face Charges After Multi-County Drug Sweep
STATEWIDE — A 15-month investigation across Howard, Grant, Miami, and Fulton counties wrapped up with more than 65 people facing over 200 charges connected to drugs, firearms, and cash.
During the effort, teams carried out more than 20 searches that led to the recovery of thousands of grams of meth, cocaine, and heroin, over 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 200 prescription pills, 13 guns, and more than $15,000 in cash.
People from multiple agencies, including local police, county sheriffs, and federal teams, worked together to disrupt these operations and take responsibility away from those moving illegal drugs through the area.
State Police say the operation is part of a broader effort to make Indiana communities safer by removing dangerous drugs and breaking up large-scale networks.
Howard County Arrests
Mario Perea-Anaya – Dealing meth; possession of meth
Deonte Hall – Dealing meth; carrying a handgun illegally
Trista R. Anderson – Conspiracy to deal meth; dealing other controlled substances; giving a gun to a criminal
Ryan Cannon – Dealing meth; possessing and giving firearms illegally; theft of a firearm
Joseph Perry – Dealing meth (multiple counts)
Samantha Burthay – Dealing meth; neglect of a dependent
Caden Perry – Dealing meth
Sean Everhart – Dealing meth (3 counts)
Dakota Jourdan – Dealing meth; giving firearms to ineligible people
Alonzo Johnson – Dealing meth and other narcotics
Joshua Havermale – Dealing meth; giving a gun to someone who can’t have one
Steven Armfield – Dealing meth and cocaine
Desire Tyler – Dealing meth
Donna England – Dealing meth
Alissa Everling – Dealing meth
Dewayne Perrigen – Dealing meth
Ronald Ballard II – Dealing meth (multiple counts)
Matthew Wilhoite – Dealing meth
Kristen Summit – Dealing meth and cocaine
Benjamin Swing – Dealing meth
Christopher Henderson – Dealing meth
Christian Schultz – Dealing meth
Toby Neal-Long – Dealing controlled substances
Heather Taylor – Dealing meth (2 counts)
Abigail Guy – Dealing meth
Shane Borneman – Dealing meth
Brian Wagner – Dealing meth; possession of meth; syringe possession
Jason Hardimon – Dealing meth
Tennyson Copeland – Dealing controlled substances
Alana Lawson – Dealing controlled substances
Raymond Wilcox – Dealing meth; possession of meth
James McGee – Dealing cocaine
Jason Johnson – Dealing controlled substances
Jaysa Chambers – Dealing meth
Kain Burthay – Dealing meth
Jimmy Neal – Possession of drugs; theft of firearm; auto theft; battery
Keeshum Cox – Possession of drugs and paraphernalia
Elijah Moore – Dealing and possessing meth
Diana Biddle – Possession of drugs and paraphernalia
Samantha White – Possession of meth; probation violation; syringe possession
Bruce Huffer – Possession of drugs
Sean Thrasher – Dealing meth; possession of meth and marijuana; driving violations
Angel McClain – Possession of drugs
David Redman – Possession of meth; neglect of a dependent
Robert James – Dealing and possessing meth; resisting law enforcement
Cassandra Redman – Dealing cocaine; possession of meth; neglect of dependent
Kristyn Colbert – Possession of meth and cocaine; neglect of dependent
Ronnie Bradfield – Probation violation; dealing meth
Donte Brown Sr. – Failure to appear; domestic battery
Gregory Myricks – Violation of home detention; possession of meth
Joshua A. Smith – Possession of meth and firearms illegally
Jerry McKinney – Escape; dealing meth; auto theft; probation violations
Grant County Arrests
Malachi Cook – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance
Kenneth Carter – Dealing meth
Jamerion Fouce – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance
Alonzo Johnson – Dealing cocaine
Johnathan Barber – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance
Cornell Cardine – Dealing cocaine
Trevor McIntosh – Dealing and conspiring to deal cocaine
Frank Phan – Dealing meth; conspiracy to deal cocaine; firearm possession
Christina Cook – Possession of meth; maintaining nuisance
Miami County Arrests
Kain Burthay – Dealing meth; neglect of dependent
Hunter Campbell – Dealing meth
Kimberly Seymour – Dealing controlled substance
Brent Simcox – Dealing cocaine; possession of cocaine
Fulton County Arrests
Shawn Good – Dealing meth (3 counts)