ISP: 65 People Face Charges After Multi-County Drug Sweep

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — A 15-month investigation across Howard, Grant, Miami, and Fulton counties wrapped up with more than 65 people facing over 200 charges connected to drugs, firearms, and cash.

During the effort, teams carried out more than 20 searches that led to the recovery of thousands of grams of meth, cocaine, and heroin, over 4,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 200 prescription pills, 13 guns, and more than $15,000 in cash.

People from multiple agencies, including local police, county sheriffs, and federal teams, worked together to disrupt these operations and take responsibility away from those moving illegal drugs through the area.

State Police say the operation is part of a broader effort to make Indiana communities safer by removing dangerous drugs and breaking up large-scale networks.

Howard County Arrests

Mario Perea-Anaya – Dealing meth; possession of meth

Deonte Hall – Dealing meth; carrying a handgun illegally

Trista R. Anderson – Conspiracy to deal meth; dealing other controlled substances; giving a gun to a criminal

Ryan Cannon – Dealing meth; possessing and giving firearms illegally; theft of a firearm

Joseph Perry – Dealing meth (multiple counts)

Samantha Burthay – Dealing meth; neglect of a dependent

Caden Perry – Dealing meth

Sean Everhart – Dealing meth (3 counts)

Dakota Jourdan – Dealing meth; giving firearms to ineligible people

Alonzo Johnson – Dealing meth and other narcotics

Joshua Havermale – Dealing meth; giving a gun to someone who can’t have one

Steven Armfield – Dealing meth and cocaine

Desire Tyler – Dealing meth

Donna England – Dealing meth

Alissa Everling – Dealing meth

Dewayne Perrigen – Dealing meth

Ronald Ballard II – Dealing meth (multiple counts)

Matthew Wilhoite – Dealing meth

Kristen Summit – Dealing meth and cocaine

Benjamin Swing – Dealing meth

Christopher Henderson – Dealing meth

Christian Schultz – Dealing meth

Toby Neal-Long – Dealing controlled substances

Heather Taylor – Dealing meth (2 counts)

Abigail Guy – Dealing meth

Shane Borneman – Dealing meth

Brian Wagner – Dealing meth; possession of meth; syringe possession

Jason Hardimon – Dealing meth

Tennyson Copeland – Dealing controlled substances

Alana Lawson – Dealing controlled substances

Raymond Wilcox – Dealing meth; possession of meth

James McGee – Dealing cocaine

Jason Johnson – Dealing controlled substances

Jaysa Chambers – Dealing meth

Kain Burthay – Dealing meth

Jimmy Neal – Possession of drugs; theft of firearm; auto theft; battery

Keeshum Cox – Possession of drugs and paraphernalia

Elijah Moore – Dealing and possessing meth

Diana Biddle – Possession of drugs and paraphernalia

Samantha White – Possession of meth; probation violation; syringe possession

Bruce Huffer – Possession of drugs

Sean Thrasher – Dealing meth; possession of meth and marijuana; driving violations

Angel McClain – Possession of drugs

David Redman – Possession of meth; neglect of a dependent

Robert James – Dealing and possessing meth; resisting law enforcement

Cassandra Redman – Dealing cocaine; possession of meth; neglect of dependent

Kristyn Colbert – Possession of meth and cocaine; neglect of dependent

Ronnie Bradfield – Probation violation; dealing meth

Donte Brown Sr. – Failure to appear; domestic battery

Gregory Myricks – Violation of home detention; possession of meth

Joshua A. Smith – Possession of meth and firearms illegally

Jerry McKinney – Escape; dealing meth; auto theft; probation violations

Grant County Arrests

Malachi Cook – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance

Kenneth Carter – Dealing meth

Jamerion Fouce – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance

Alonzo Johnson – Dealing cocaine

Johnathan Barber – Dealing cocaine; maintaining a nuisance

Cornell Cardine – Dealing cocaine

Trevor McIntosh – Dealing and conspiring to deal cocaine

Frank Phan – Dealing meth; conspiracy to deal cocaine; firearm possession

Christina Cook – Possession of meth; maintaining nuisance

Miami County Arrests

Kain Burthay – Dealing meth; neglect of dependent

Hunter Campbell – Dealing meth

Kimberly Seymour – Dealing controlled substance

Brent Simcox – Dealing cocaine; possession of cocaine

Fulton County Arrests

Shawn Good – Dealing meth (3 counts)