McDonald’s Valentine’s Special: McNugget® Caviar

McDonald’s has announced a special for Valentine’s Day that will be sure to get your sweetheart to say “ba da ba ba ba, I’m lovin'” youuuuu!

This Valentine’s Day McDonald’s is stepping up the class as they announced they are giving away McNugget Caviar kits. That’s right, your nuggets just got a bit fancier with a dash of caviar.

The partnership between McDonald’s nuggets and Paramount Caviar will be a free, limited-edition drop online only. The catch is only 1,000 people will get the exclusive kits. The kit includes a 1 oz tin of McNugget Caviar, crème fraîche, a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, and finally, a $25 McDonald’s gift card.

The McNugget Caviar will drop online at 11am EST on February 10th. You’ll have to risk your chances online at McNugget Caviar.