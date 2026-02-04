Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

McDonald’s Valentine’s Special: McNugget® Caviar

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald’s has announced a special for Valentine’s Day that will be sure to get your sweetheart to say “ba da ba ba ba, I’m lovin'” youuuuu!

This Valentine’s Day McDonald’s is stepping up the class as they announced they are giving away McNugget Caviar kits. That’s right, your nuggets just got a bit fancier with a dash of caviar.

The partnership between McDonald’s nuggets and Paramount Caviar will be a free, limited-edition drop online only. The catch is only 1,000 people will get the exclusive kits. The kit includes a 1 oz tin of McNugget Caviar, crème fraîche, a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon, and finally, a $25 McDonald’s gift card.

The McNugget Caviar will drop online at 11am EST on February 10th. You’ll have to risk your chances online at McNugget Caviar.

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Staff

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close