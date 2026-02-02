Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio
Local

Tanya Terry Sworn in as Indianapolis’ First Female Police Chief

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tanya Terry
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis has appointed its first female police chief, Tanya Terry, a 27-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Terry was sworn in Monday morning.

She was sworn in by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“Tanya has played a vital role in the impressive crime reductions that IMPD has delivered to our city for four consecutive years. I have every confidence in the world that as Chief, she will bring more progress to Indianapolis,” Hogsett stated.

Chief Terry outlined her guiding principles and emphasized her commitment to authenticity and community engagement. She plans to prioritize youth violence prevention and focus on retaining staff and strengthening recruiting efforts. Chief Terry says she plans on making the city safer by helping those in need while staying true to her passion for serving the public.

“Standing here today is both an honor and a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” said Terry. “To do so as the first woman to hold this position is humbling beyond words.”

She says these will be the things she’s focusing on:

-Public safety remains our top priority
-People matter.
-Trust and transparency.
-Continuing the momentum underway in the department.

In her role as deputy chief, she said she worked to connect kids with resources to keep them out of the criminal justice system and expanded a pre-arrest diversion program to the entire agency.

“While we want to ensure accountability, we also want to ensure that we’re providing what those families need to be successful and, quite frankly, keep their kids alive and out of trouble,” Terry said.

Terry succeeds Chris Bailey, who steps down to become chief of staff and chief deputy mayor to Hogsett.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana House Passes Bill to Create Military Police Force

Anti-ICE demonstration in Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

City, State Leaders Among Speakers at Anti-ICE Demonstration in Indy

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
National  |  Staff

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Released With Conditions After Arrest

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-30-26

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
Local News  |  Renuka Bajpai

Caitlin Clark Joins NBC’s “Sunday Night Basketball” As Special Contributor

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close