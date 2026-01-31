Listen Live
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Entertainment

IndyCar Heads to D.C.

Published on January 30, 2026

The drivers behind the Greatest Spectacle in Racing are headed to D.C. to celebrate the greatest country in the world!

President Trump has signed an Executive Order to launch an IndyCar race within the Nation’s capital. How American is that?!

To help celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the president announced the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C. This will the first ever IndyCar street race in D.C.

 “We’re Celebrating Greatness with American Motor Racing,” announced Trump on Friday.

The event will be held August 21st-23rd and free to the public. Spectators will see IndyCars race through the capitol at 190mph down Pennsylvania Ave, where the White House is along with routes through the National Mall and other historical monuments.

IndyCar star Graham Rahal commented a few days prior about the rumor of a race in D.C. and he said that this is huge for the series.

“It’s a massive opportunity for IndyCar. It’s a bit shameful sometimes when I read comments on social media… ‘Oh, then that’s the one race I’m not going to watch this year.’ Get a life.

If you really are an IndyCar fan, this is a huge opportunity that’s been given to us. It hasn’t been given to NASCAR, not to Formula 1, it’s been given to IndyCar. Obviously, I’m a patriotic guy. No matter who’s in the White House, I don’t care who it is, if we got to go race in Washington, it would be awesome..”

Hammer and Nigel are all for the historic celelbration! Hammer says it’s not just a great move for IndyCar, but for Trump and D.C.

“If this is going to be a free race in D.C, come out! Instead of spending your money on tickets, you can come fly out to D.C. They’ve cleaned up the city, see the monuments, go to the national mall, walk around take it in and soak it up. I see what they’re doing here and I love this. This is a big opportunity for the IndyCar series.”

