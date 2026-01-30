Aishah Hasnie on Shutdowns, ICE, and Capitol Hill Chaos

Government shutdowns have started to feel like a regular part of life in Washington. Every few months, there’s a new deadline, a flurry of last-minute negotiations, and a temporary fix to keep things running just a little longer. But what’s actually happening behind the scenes?

Fox News anchor and White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie joined Hammer and Nigel to break down the latest funding drama, the SAVE Act, and how these political standoffs really play out.

Aishah first weighs in on what’s unfolding in Minnesota, where a standoff between local officials and ICE agents has created a volatile situation. “The tides do feel like they’re turning a little bit,” she says, pointing to the involvement of Tom Homan, a longtime immigration enforcement official working to de-escalate tensions. According to Aishah, Homan’s strategy centers on cooperation: getting ICE and local law enforcement on the same page to focus on removing the “worst of the worst” offenders.

We also discussed the latest drama on Capitol Hill, where Democrats are currently holding up funding for the Department of Homeland Security while pushing for reforms to ICE. The proposal on the table would fund the rest of the government while setting DHS aside until lawmakers can reach an agreement. Aisha predicts a shutdown is likely—but a short one. “I think there’s going to be a shutdown,” she says, “but I don’t think it’s going to be very long.” One reason: the House isn’t in session, and lawmakers still need to return to vote on the SAVE Act.

That bill has become a key bargaining chip. Senator Rick Scott of Florida is pushing for amendment votes, a familiar move when funding deadlines loom. As Aishah explains, leadership often offers concessions like amendment votes to speed things along. There’s also talk of attaching the SAVE Act to the DHS funding bill—a move that could significantly shift the negotiations.

At its core, she says, the House’s primary responsibility is funding the government. Relying on continuing resolutions, she argues, is more of a band-aid than a solution. “It’s like, come on,” she says, “let’s get something done.”

Be sure to check-out “Fox News Live with Aishah Hasnie” airs Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. on the Fox News Channel!