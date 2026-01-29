Listen Live
Meet Newly Named IMPD Chief Tanya Terry

Published on January 28, 2026

As the newly appointed Chief of Police for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Tanya Terry is no stranger to the challenges of keeping a city safe. With 27 years of experience under her belt, she’s seen it all – from the highs of community partnerships to the lows of violent crime.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Terry’s appointment on Wednesday, following Chief Chris Bailey’s recent decision to step down and transition into roles as Hogsett’s chief of staff and chief deputy mayor. Terry has served as Deputy Chief of Operations for the last two years.

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Chief Terry to discuss her journey, her vision for the future, and what it takes to lead a department like IMPD. She noted that working with leadership and the community is key along with consistently looking inward at her department.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve. We’re constantly self-critiquing our strategies and operational plans,” she says. “We want to continue the trend that we currently are enjoying of driving violent crime down.” Her approach is laser-focused on addressing the root causes of crime, working with community partners to identify and address the people, places, and behaviors that contribute to violence.

If you’re interested in hearing more about her journey, her approach to policing, and her plans for IMPD, listen to the full interview below.

