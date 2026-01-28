Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/28/26: Flag Football, Pretti, Belichick

Tony Katz: Flag Football, Pretti, Belichick, Lucy Show

Published on January 28, 2026

 Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

NFL Flag Football coming to Westfield

Reports say Alex Pretti broke a rib in fight with federal agents a week before he was killed by Border Patrol

Bill Belichick dissed by NFL Hall of Fame

Thursday Music Moment:The Police – Driven To Tears

ARTIST: The Police

SONG: Driven To Tears

ALBUM: Zenyatta Mondatta

YEAR: 1980

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Lucy Show

Tony misses

