Would You Visit a “Museum of Personal Failures?”

“Celebrating personal failure as some kind of virtue – that’s so Vancouver! That’s so Canada!” – Nigel

This may be the most Canada thing since maple syrup and ketchup chips. The people of British Columbia are putting on display their biggest life failures at the Museum of Personal Failure in Vancouver.

The exhibit at the Kingsgate Mall is a literal showcase of people’s failures. The concept was created by an artist going through a break-up.

The pop-museum features everything from a wedding dress from a failed marriage, dead houseplants, and a whole ‘wall of rejection’ that is covered in job application rejection letters and job firings.

While Nigel doesn’t really get it, he does find it hilarious. Hammer on the other hand wants to add to the museum’s display with failures like the Cleavland Browns!