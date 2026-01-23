Google’s Hilarious Cignetti Tribute: “Yup He Won”

As if the 2026 National Championship on Monday didn’t make it official, IU Coach Curt Cignetti is now certified on Google.

During Curt Cignetti’s introductory press conference for Indiana University in 2023, he made quite the impact with four iconic words. The newly appointed coach was asked how he would be selling his vison to potential recruits for the Hoosiers, Cignetti replied “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.”

Those confident words have set the Hoosiers on their way in just two years becoming the first ever IU team to win the National Championship.

After Indiana football’s historical win over Miami Monday, Google jumped in on the celebration by giving Cignetti his props on their Search Engine.

Now if you type in “Cignetti” in Google, at the top it simply states “yup, he won.” NO LIES DETECTED HERE!

Listen to Hammer and Nigel as they react to this hilarious tribute: