Rokita Discusses Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly & Insulin Prices

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita appeared on Hammer and Nigel to discuss his recent lawsuit against Eli Lilly, centering on the high cost of insulin and allegations of unfair pricing practices.

The lawsuit, filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, alleges that Eli Lilly engaged in deceptive and unfair trade practices by dramatically increasing insulin prices over time while simultaneously offering discounts and rebates through complex pricing arrangements. Rokita has argued that these practices ultimately left many Hoosiers—particularly those without insurance or with high-deductible plans—paying inflated out-of-pocket costs for a life-saving drug.

During the interview, Rokita acknowledged Eli Lilly’s deep roots in Indiana and the significant economic impact the company has had on the state. He said his office initially attempted to address the issue privately, noting that Indiana tried to keep the matter “under the table” for several years in hopes of resolving concerns without litigation. According to Rokita, those discussions failed to produce meaningful changes.

Rokita pointed to Eli Lilly’s market dominance as a major factor in rising prices, claiming the company controls roughly 80 percent of the insulin market and has maintained price increases of up to 1,000 percent over several decades.

While recognizing free-market principles, Rokita stressed that market power should not come at the expense of consumers. “There is certainly an aspect of a free market,” Rokita said, “but there is also concepts of fair trade.”

Rokita said the lawsuit is intended to bring accountability to the pharmaceutical industry while balancing the state’s appreciation for Eli Lilly’s role in Indiana’s economy.