Trump Says US Will Not Use Force To Occupy Greenland

There have been a multitude of things that President Trump has said that makes Americans wonder “is he serious?” He said he was done with censorship on social media and vowed to make his own platform, then Truth Social was born. One of his first acts for his second term was renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” after we thought he was trolling during election season. Now Americans want to know, will Trump really try to buy Greenland?

During Donald Trump’s recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he made sure to address his recent stance on taking over Greenland. Over the last year the president has posed the idea of the US adopting Greenland, he even sent VP JD Vance over during the first few months of his new term.

Trump was clear during his keynote to NATO Wednesday that he has not given up on that goal. “I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

However, the president added that the US has no plans to use force to occupy Greenland.

“We never asked for anything, and we never got anything,” he explained. “We probably won’t get anything unless I decided to use excessive strength and force where we would be frankly unstoppable, but I wont’ do that.” However, Trump’s words were laced with qualifiers, leaving many to wonder what exactly he meant.

Trump mentioned imposing extra tariffs on eight European counties if they continued to oppose the US’s ownership of Greenland. However, he later walked that back after he announced he had struck a deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte. He posted on Truth Social, “We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

Once again, Trump’s perceived crazy idea is possibly coming into fruition, are we surprised?