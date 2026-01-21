Poison Tour Called-Off Because Bret Michaels Wanted HOW MUCH?

Plans for legendary glam-metal band Poison’s 40th anniversary tour in 2026 appear to have fallen apart, with drummer Rikki Rockett saying financial disagreements are to blame.

According to Rockett, lead singer Bret Michaels wanted to be paid disproportionately more than the rest of the band — reportedly seeking a share roughly 600 % greater than that of guitarist C.C. DeVille, bassist Bobby Dall, and Rockett himself.

Rockett told Page Six the group had “a great offer,” but negotiations broke down when Michaels’ demands made the deal unworkable for the other three members. “It’s like $6 for every one of our dollars,” he said, adding, “You just can’t work that way.”

Despite the discord over money, Rockett emphasized that there’s no personal animosity toward Michaels, likening the situation to a family disagreement and acknowledging the band’s shared history. He also made clear that he doesn’t want to tour simply to make a disproportionate amount of money for one member, saying his love for performing still drives him.

Although the 40th anniversary run is now off the table, Rockett suggested there’s still hope the band could resolve the issue down the line — perhaps for a 41st-anniversary tour — and noted that replacing Michaels isn’t out of the question, but would be a last resort.