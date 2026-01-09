Hurricane Helene Victims Thank WIBC Listeners & Hoosiers

Hoosier Hospitality is something we take very seriously and with a lot of pride. WIBC listeners and Hoosiers clearly feel the same way as proven by the community, prayers, and donations of time and resources sent to our fellow Americans in a time of need.

Hurricane Helene hit parts of Florida and North Carolina in September 2024. Helene not only took out major tourist cities, but homes and businesses. The disaster most notably caused over 200 deaths, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina in 2005.

Just like the rest of the country, Hoosiers were chomping at the bit to help in anyway they could. Hammer and Nigel reached out to WIBC listeners for help and they delivered. Friend of the show, Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 President Rick Snyder, made multiple trips on behalf of Indianapolis to put boots on the ground in efforts to restore families, homes, and faith.

A few years later, Snyder joined us in-studio for a special update our friends hurting in North Carolina, still to the day from Helene. Rick brought along two very special guests North Carolina FOP State President Chet Effler, and Ashville FOP Chaplain Mary Merritt to share their own personal stories and gratitude to all those who have and continue to help.

The conversation starts with a powerful story of resilience and community. Mary shares her personal experience of losing her home in the devastating Hurricane Helene, and how the FOP and the people of Indiana came together to provide relief and support. “Things are going much better,” Mary says, “we’re working on our rebuild still, but I had never lost my faith, and with support from the FOP and Rick Snyder, and when I found out later you guys drumming up support for our area through a radio show, and realizing that that’s how we got a lot of information early on, was through the local radio once once they were able to power up and power out.”

Throughout the interview, we hear about the FOP’s commitment to supporting its members and the community, and the importance of compassion and kindness in the face of adversity. Rick Snyder shares his perspective on the role of the FOP in providing a safety net for its members, and how the organization’s values of brotherhood and service are at the heart of its mission.

Listen to the full conversation with Rick, Chet and Mary below. We are beyond grateful for not only their time visiting, but their gratitude and faith is inspiring.