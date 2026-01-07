Gov. Braun On Property Tax “We won’t get anything until…2027”

Governor Mike Braun joins us on the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about public safety, protecting the state from fraud, and if anything will change with property taxes in 2026.

Governor Braun starts by addressing the property tax issue, which has been a pressing concern for many Hoosiers. “We won’t get anything until we open up the budget in twenty-seven,” he explains. “The only thing we’re going to get would be the complaining that’s come from school districts, but local governments mostly would be to make a few technical adjustments, and it won’t change the essence of that bill.” He emphasizes that the current system, which exempts two-thirds of households from taxation, is a step in the right direction, but acknowledges that local governments are still unhappy with the arrangement.

The conversation then shifts to Medicaid, where Governor Braun highlights the importance of rooting out fraud and inefficiencies. “We found out there were like over ten thousand people on Medicaid in our state that should have been on Medicare,” he says. “If they’d been on Medicare, there would have been no burden to the state.” He credits Mitch Daniels, a former governor, with identifying and addressing these issues, which has led to significant cost savings and a more efficient system.

The governor also discusses public safety, specifically the efforts to combat the opioid crisis and drug trafficking in Indiana. He praises the work of the Office of Public Safety, led by Superintendent Anthony Scott, and the state police for their efforts to interdict and seize illicit substances. “We’re doing all those kinds of things and I’m telling them push the limit, get out there and where you weren’t pulling over suspicious vehicles,” he says. He notes that the state’s location as a crossroads of America makes it a prime target for cartels but emphasizes that the flow of illicit substances has decreased since the Trump administration’s emphasis on border control.

Watch or listen to the full interview with Gov. Braun below: