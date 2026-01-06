McDonald’s Being SUED Over Their McRib

McDonald’s is facing a class action lawsuit over one of their biggest fan-favorites, the McRib.

Consumers are claiming that McDonald’s has been false advertising their McRib Sandwich. The suit says that the reoccurring special sandwich is advertised as real pork rib, when allegedly it contains no pork at all.

The complaints were filed in Illinois at the end of December 2025. Four consumers from California, New York, Washington D.C., and Illinois say McDonald’s has been misleading customers for years. “The name ‘McRib’ is a deliberate sleight of hand,”

The lawsuit argues the McRib’s name and rib-shaped patty led consumers to believe they are purchasing premium pork rib, when they claim the patty is actually made of pork shoulder, heart, stomach, and tripe. McDonald’s USA said in a statement that the lawsuit is distorting facts. “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

According to reports, plaintiffs are seeking damages, restitution and injunctive relief to prevent what they describe as “continued deceptive marketing.”

At the end of the day, does the average McRib fan really want to know the specifics? Sometimes ignorance is bliss, and delicious. If you’re truly looking for premium pork maybe don’t expect it to come from a drive-thru window warmed up by a 16-year-old for the low price of $5.