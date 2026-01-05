Carlie Irsay-Gordon Explains Colts Running It Back

Colts owner 'pissed' at team's performance, raising bar for 2026 season

GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen retained, but under heightened pressure to deliver

Colts have not won a playoff game in 8 years, raising concerns over fan apathy

INDIANAPOLIS – Two months of high-level football was the ultimate decider in Carlie Irsay-Gordon running it back for the 2026 season.

Irsay-Gordon had her state of the union on Monday, explaining the reasoning behind Chris Ballard returning for a 10th year as general manager and Shane Steichen for a 4th year as head coach.

The gist is a frustrated ownership, one that was overwhelming struck by the start of this past season, but is also raising the bar on the bottom-line results that must be achieved in 2026.

“I am pissed, we are all pissed,” Irsay-Gordon said in a prepared opening statement on Monday. ”Every season is unique, and this season was really a tale of two seasons in one. We are all encouraged by our first half. We experienced a lot of progress, which gives us optimism for the future and the direction we’re heading as a team.

“And then adversity struck. But no matter what the circumstances are we have to be able to find a way to win and finish games.”

Irsay-Gordon pointed to a “dominating offense” early in 2025, believing injuries played a major role in that quieting down, with the need to finish games (“47 seconds left in Seattle”), no matter the circumstances, as the major focus moving forward.

“We have been very clear with Chris and Shane that giving them another opportunity means the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher. Chris and Shane are both capable of facing this challenge head on and finding a way to achieve the results that our fans deserve, which is winning games, getting to the postseason and ultimately winning championships.”

So, playoffs or bust in 2026?

That appears to be the case, although with the present-day Colts the acceptance of mediocrity is never too far away.

Irsay-Gordon said on Monday the greenlighting of the Sauce Gardner trade was never a debate, and was a component in the retention path for the general manager and head coach.

When asked on Monday if Ballard (hired in 2017) and Steichen (hired in 2023) are now tied at the hip future wise, she offered this:

“I think that’s probably a question for the same day next year,” the Owner said.

So far, a resume of 0 division titles, 1 playoff win and 2 playoff appearance has been enough for Ballard to have a now decade-long run building the Colts.

On Monday, Irsay-Gordon pointed to roster building tweaks from Ballard as a step forward in what she wanted to see from him. She praised Steichen for what he’s shown as a young head coach.

As the Colts now head for another offseason, they do so 11 years removed from their last home playoff game, 8 years removed from their last playoff win and 5 years removed from their last playoff berth.

The word “pissed” was repeated several times by Irsay-Gordon on Monday, including after hearing those lengthy droughts.

Concern over fan apathy?

“Of course, and I don’t blame them,” the Owner said on Monday. “That’s a long time.”

“But I’m excited to give them what the deserve next season and to prove that we can deliver in our promise.”

For those curious if finances—paying multiple general managers and head coaches—were at play in this decision, Irsay-Gordon downplayed such an idea.

“We are willing to do whatever we need to do to finish games, and win, and to get back to the standard that we are used to,” she said.

While the label of “playoff or bust” never came out of Irsay-Gordon’s mouth on Monday, she stressed the need for more, even if the answer lacks black and white.

“The sense of urgency this year has never been higher to be able to win and finish games. I think we made a lot of progress, but you’ve got to be able to win and finish games.

“The sense of urgency is higher than last year.”

Chris Ballard is scheduled to meet the media later this week.

