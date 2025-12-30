Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The State of Healthcare: A Conversation with Governor Mike Braun

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Governor Mike Braun joins the show to discuss the pressing issue of healthcare and Medicaid fraud in the United States. As the Governor of Indiana, Braun shares his insights on how his state is tackling the problem and what other states can learn from their approach.

The conversation begins with a discussion about the recent allegations of Medicaid fraud in Minnesota, which Braun describes as “very, very real” and “massive, turning into billions of dollars.”

He notes that the issue is not just limited to Minnesota, but could be happening in other states as well. Braun’s experience in the Senate, where he spent six years on the Budget Committee, has given him a unique perspective on the issue.

Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I was on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and also the Aging Committee, which did a lot of investigative work about just the kind of stuff you’re talking about,” Braun explains. “It is so rampant there, and any state that tries to scale things like Medicaid, which were intended for the people that really were hurting to find healthcare, couldn’t afford insurance, you know, fell into the cracks. It’s been so abused, it’s been run so poorly.”

Braun shares his own experience in Indiana, where he has implemented reforms to make the state’s Medicaid program more efficient. He notes that the program has been “bloated” with federal funds, but by reorganizing state government and conducting thorough investigations, they have been able to find significant savings. “We found over ten thousand people in Indiana that should have been on Medicare, not on Medicaid,” Braun says. “They didn’t even get switched over at the appropriate time that would have eliminated that burden.”

Listen to the “The State of Healthcare: A Conversation with Governor Mike Braun” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.