Source:

Top 5 News Stories From Indianapolis In 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, WIBC reflects on a year filled with impactful moments that shaped Indianapolis and beyond.

From stories that sparked citywide conversations to events that resonated on a national scale, this year brought triumphs, challenges, and moments of reflection.

Below, we revisit the top five stories that captured the attention of our listeners and defined the year for our community.

1. The Passing of Jim Irsay

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy of passion for football and philanthropy. Known for his dedication to the Colts and the Indianapolis community,

Irsay’s passing marked the end of an era.

His daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, will now lead the franchise.

Tributes poured in from fans, players, and colleagues, reflecting on Irsay’s impact on the NFL and his efforts to uplift the city of Indianapolis.

Click here for the WIBC article