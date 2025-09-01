Listen Live
Local

The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember

Published on September 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

In sports, you often hear the phrase “To the victor goes the spoils.” This year in the NBA, the spoils went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But what about the team they played…the Indiana Pacers? In this special, you’ll hear about how the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers went on a postseason run that garnered respect around the globe for a multitude of reasons. It’s a story that features buzzer beaters, heroics, resilience, and another example of how basketball is more than just a game to Hoosiers. It’s a story of adversity, resilience, and a state’s unbridled passion for the Blue and Gold.

1. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder

2025 NBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

2. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin

2025 NBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

3. Yes ‘Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the team

NBA: JUN 19 NBA Finals Preview Source:Getty

4. Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achilles

Tyrese Haliburton Surgery Source:@TyHaliburton22

5. Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000

Pacers Reach Finals Source:WIBC Radio

6. TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pacers win over Cleveland Source:Indiana Pacers

7. Pacer fans celebrate a playoff win

Pacers Reach Finals Source:WIBC Radio

8. Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game One Source:Getty

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close