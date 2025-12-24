Merry Christmas Eve, Eve!

We are just days away from jolly old St. Nicholas dropping off brand new toys for the slightly hungover and half-awake dad to assemble!

As its tradition around here, Hammer has a sweet tale for the whole family. From what the Clinton’s are getting for Christmas to what other Democratic leaders will be doing this holiday season, gather around the fire for a cozy rendition of ‘Twas The Night BEFORE The Night Before Christmas 2025.