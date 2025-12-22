Indy Council Unveils 2026 Leadership with Focus on District Outreach

Source: Danielle Zulkosky/WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS – The landscape of Indianapolis local government is shifting for the new year.

The City-County Council Democratic Caucus has officially announced its leadership selections for 2026, signaling a focus on grassroots engagement and streamlined administration partnerships.

The caucus has tapped Councilor Maggie A. Lewis to serve as President, with Councilor John Barth stepping in as Vice President. Councilor Jared Evans will round out the leadership team as Majority Leader. The new leadership team is scheduled to officially assume their roles during the first council meeting of the year on January 5.

President Maggie A. Lewis expressed a commitment to tackling the city’s most pressing “bread-and-butter” issues. “I am deeply humbled and grateful to my colleagues for the trust they’ve placed in me,” Lewis stated. “I look forward to working with the entire council and the administration to find solutions that address issues, including public safety, health, and quality of life.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lewis also issued a call to action for Indianapolis residents, urging them to become more involved by attending committee meetings and district-specific events.

New Initiatives for 2026

The 2026 leadership team outlined a “community-first” strategy aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility. Key initiatives include:

Enhanced Communication: The launch of a new monthly council newsletter.

Regional Spotlights: Quarterly special edition publications highlighting specific needs and successes in the northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of the city.

Mobile Meetings: Plans to move council committee meetings out of the City-County Building and directly into the community.

Structural Efficiency: A revamped leadership structure designed to foster teamwork and establish a clearer strategic direction between the council and the Mayor’s administration.

How to Get Involved

Residents looking to track the council’s progress or view upcoming schedules can access resources online at indy.gov/agency/city-county-council and at indy.gov/agency/government-access-television