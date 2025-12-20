FOP President Rick Snyder Recaps Indy Crime in 2025

Rick Snyder, President of the Fraternal Order of Police joins Hammer and Nigel to reflect on the overall crime rates Indy has seen in 2025.

In 2024, Indianapolis had the 17th highest murder rate in the country, according to FBI data. As we look on 2025, homicides are down by about 17%, while shootings and robberies decline around 20-28%. Despite these notable improvements, Indianapolis still has a violent crime rate well above the national average, including large cities like Chicago.

During his conversation with Hammer and Nigel, Snyder highlights the importance of accountability in our justice system. “Evil is evil, and the more we dismiss it, the more we make excuses for it, the more apt we are to be bitten by it,” he says, emphasizing the need for us to confront the harsh realities of crime and its impact on our communities. This isn’t just about punishment; it’s about holding local leadership accountable to actually values the sanctity of life and hold individuals accountable for their actions.

As the national chaplain for the Fraternal Order of Police, he’s seen firsthand the impact of crime on families and communities. As we close out the year, he offers a message of hope and encouragement, reminding us that “God still loves the world, that He gave us the gift of His only begotten son, and that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Hear the full conversation with Rick Snyder as we reflect on 2025. If anything, the last few minutes where Rick shares a hopeful Christmas message is worth the listen.