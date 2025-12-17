Newest Trend: Christmas Tree “Nudes”

Sparkling lights, colorful ornaments marked with memories, a shiny star or an angel up top- that is SO last year.

There’s a new trend going around online that people are obsessing over, Christmas tree “nudes.” A Christmas tree, without any decorations or ornaments.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Victoria Beckham, and the Kardashians are among the celebrities who jumped on the “modern minimalist” trend. People are saying it’s a cleaner look that brings more elegance and stress-free decor. If you want something on the tree, a simple strain of clear lights is allowed.

What do Hammer and Nigel say about the new trend? *insert fart noise here.

Nothing says Christmas than a lack of color, character, and nostalgia. At the end of the day, all these trendsetters have is a tree that is just as dead as their Christmas spirit.

Check out Hammer and Nigel’s reaction here: