Is Trump’s Response To Rob Reiner’s Horrific Death Too Much?

Hollywood director and comedic actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed in their home Sunday afternoon. There are a lot of reactions online to the horrific tragedy. President Trumps’ post in specific is getting a lot of attention.

President Trump took to Truth Social to express his condolences over the murder of Reiner and his wife, who were stabbed to death by their son. Trump quickly made the post more about Reiner’s political views and blamed the director’s TDS.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administrations surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The president’s controversial post has many asking what’s the line between criticizing someone’s politics and crossing into disrespect?

Love Politics? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hammer and Nigel discuss how Trump may have crossed that line. “I don’t want to be that person,” Nigel said, “I want my president to be that person.”

Hammer made a counter argument and pointed out that some of the same people who are now outraged by Trump’s tweet were previously cheering on the death of Charlie Kirk.

At the end of the day, here at the Hammer and Nigel Show our take is simple, “How about and I feel like this should be something that’s bipartisan, We shouldn’t be ass bags when somebody dies.”