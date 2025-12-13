ISP: Drunk Driver Injures Trooper in Crash on I-465

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a driver of a pickup truck hitting one of their troopers.

ISP said troopers were on I-465 on Indy’s northeast side early Saturday morning at the scene of two crashes involving a semi and a car.

A trooper was sitting in their cruiser when a pickup truck rear ended them. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the Allisonville Road exit.

State police said the trooper was taken to a hospital for lacerations to the head and arm. They also believe the driver of the truck was drunk when he crashed into the cruiser.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-465 were shutdown for several hours to clean up the area.