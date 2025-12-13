Listen Live
Local

ISP: Drunk Driver Injures Trooper in Crash on I-465

Indiana State Police said a trooper was sitting in their cruiser on I-465 early Saturday morning when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Published on December 13, 2025

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a driver of a pickup truck hitting one of their troopers.

ISP said troopers were on I-465 on Indy’s northeast side early Saturday morning at the scene of two crashes involving a semi and a car.

A trooper was sitting in their cruiser when a pickup truck rear ended them. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near the Allisonville Road exit.

State police said the trooper was taken to a hospital for lacerations to the head and arm. They also believe the driver of the truck was drunk when he crashed into the cruiser.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-465 were shutdown for several hours to clean up the area.

