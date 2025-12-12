Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Couple Accused of Insider Trading

Prosecutors say the company began planning a purchase of a Michigan-based auto parts firm in 2021.

Published on December 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WIBC Radiothon DOnate Now TO The Salvation Army
Gavel
Source: Cochran Firm Cleveland / Cochran Firm Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people from Indianapolis are accused of using inside information to make hundreds of thousands of dollars from a $3.7 billion corporate deal.

Fan Yang, 39, worked as a finance executive at an Indiana manufacturing company, where her husband, Jing Tian, 37, also worked. Officials say the company began planning a purchase of a Michigan-based auto parts firm in 2021. Yang reportedly gained access to confidential details about the deal months before it was announced and shared the information with a small group, including her husband.

According to reports, the group used that information to buy stock and options before the acquisition was made public. When the company announced the $3.7 billion deal in February 2022, the target firm’s stock jumped 44%, generating significant profits for those who bought ahead of the announcement.

Messages exchanged among the group reportedly coordinated the trades, showing how the early access to non-public information gave them an advantage in the market.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close