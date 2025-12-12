Indy Couple Accused of Insider Trading

Source: Cochran Firm Cleveland / Cochran Firm Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people from Indianapolis are accused of using inside information to make hundreds of thousands of dollars from a $3.7 billion corporate deal.

Fan Yang, 39, worked as a finance executive at an Indiana manufacturing company, where her husband, Jing Tian, 37, also worked. Officials say the company began planning a purchase of a Michigan-based auto parts firm in 2021. Yang reportedly gained access to confidential details about the deal months before it was announced and shared the information with a small group, including her husband.

According to reports, the group used that information to buy stock and options before the acquisition was made public. When the company announced the $3.7 billion deal in February 2022, the target firm’s stock jumped 44%, generating significant profits for those who bought ahead of the announcement.

Messages exchanged among the group reportedly coordinated the trades, showing how the early access to non-public information gave them an advantage in the market.