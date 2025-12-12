NWS: Snow First, Brutal Cold Next

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expected to see a round of accumulating snow Saturday followed by the harshest cold of the winter so far, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Meteorologist Jason Puma said snow should arrive Saturday afternoon, with periods of heavier snowfall possible. Forecasters expect 3 to 5 inches of accumulation across much of the region.

“At this point, it looks like this round of snow will track a little farther north compared to what we dealt with this morning,” Puma said. Snow early Friday brought its greatest impacts to areas including Terre Haute, Linton, Bloomington, Bedford and Seymour.

“For tomorrow, the area of most impact appears to be farther north — including Indianapolis, Lafayette, Kokomo, Muncie and Newcastle — so much of central Indiana will see the more significant totals compared to southern parts of the state,” he said.

Once the snow moves out Saturday night, an Arctic front is expected to sweep across the state, sending temperatures plummeting.

Highs on Sunday may only reach 10 to 15 degrees, Puma said, with temperatures falling below zero Sunday night. Monday will bring slightly warmer conditions, with highs near 23 degrees, but winds of 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills dangerously low.

“When you get temperatures that cold with those winds, you can have wind chill values well below zero,” Puma said. Wind chills on Sunday morning — and possibly throughout the day — may drop to minus 15 to minus 20 degrees.

Forecasters urge residents to take precautions if they must be outdoors.

“It’s going to be very, very cold Sunday and Monday,” Puma said. “Limit your time outside and make sure you’re dressed for the conditions.”