Christmas Songs From Hell

Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, all legends behind some of the most timeless Christmas music. It’s easy to debate the greatest Christmas songs of all time. However, it may be even harder to debate what artist has graced the world with the worst Christmas song of all time.

Original Cinemaniac released a list of the top 12 Christmas Carols from Hell. These are songs that aren’t just annoying, but could truly be used in torture for prisoners.

Hammer and Nigel preview just a couple of the historically terrible holiday songs, listen below!