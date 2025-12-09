Man Arrested After Crash Kills 2 in Montgomery County

Richard Neal (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a truck struck a car traveling south, moving the car into a northbound lane of the highway. That car was then hit by another car that was traveling north.

The crash happened sometime around 3:42 p.m. a few miles south of the Crawfordsville area. INDOT said all lanes of U.S. Highway 231 between County Road 500 South and County Road 700 South were closed for about two hours.

The sheriff’s office later identified the two people who died in the collision as 26-year-old Masey Ward of Brazil and 38-year-old Rogelio Diaz Gomez of Greencastle.

Responding crews had to free a 41-year-old man from his vehicle. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Neal from the town of New Market. The preliminary charges he faces are two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and two counts of criminal recklessness.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.