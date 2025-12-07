NWS: Rain and Snow Possible, Rising, then Lowering Temps

Source: @NWS / x

STATEWIDE — Indiana is about to experience a dramatic shift in temperatures, with a brief warm-up mid-week followed by the coldest air of the season sweeping in for next weekend.

As the work week begins on Monday, temperatures will remain chilly with highs only around 30 degrees.

“We’re really looking for dry weather on Monday and Tuesday,” Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says. “On Tuesday we’ll see highs around 42, and on Wednesday we’ll be creeping up to 44 degrees.”

However, that mid-week reprieve is short-lived, as Puma warns, “much colder air is looking to arrive for next weekend.” In fact, the coldest day in the current forecast looks to be Saturday, with Puma looking for a high right now only near 17 degrees,

As for precipitation, Sunday might see a little patchy drizzle or freezing rain, but Puma expects it to be “very minimal in amounts and impact across Central Indiana.” Furthermore, the rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday. The shift to cold air means a chance of snow starts Wednesday night and lasts through Friday night, with a 20% chance Wednesday night, a 40% chance on Thursday, and a 30% chance Thursday night and Friday.

While snow amounts at this time don’t look significant, Puma issued a stark warning about driving.

“Anytime we have snow occurring that certainly can accumulate on roads and cause slippery surfaces, I like to think back to the event we had out near Terre Haute just about a week and a half ago where we only had around 1 inch of snow on the ground and it caused a big accident on I-70 in western Indiana,” Puma says.