Judge: Indianapolis Child Molester Gets 30 Years in Prison

Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind.–A child molester from Indianapolis was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday.

38-year-old James Thomas pled guilty on September 4 of this year to both child molesting and child seduction. On top of the 30 years in prison, he was also sentenced to an additional two years of probation.

The investigation started on August 21, 2024 when the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of child sexual abuse. The victim told the detectives that the abuse had been going on for a period of time and that Thomas punished the victim when the victim told Thomas to stop the abuse.

The victim said they were forced to burn their state championship high school sports memorabilia as punishment.

“To destroy what little bit of joy this person had all because you didn’t want to stop the abuse is just horrific,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner.

Judge Andrew Roesener of the Johnson County Circuit Court deemed Thomas as an offender against children who must register as a sex offender for life.

“This sentence was very appropriate for Thomas. I commend our victim for the courage it took to come forward. I also thank the excellent work of our Sheriff’s Office for the excellent investigation that resulted in this conviction and sentence and my deputy prosecutor Carrie Miles who presented this case. This is how we protect children. I thank all involved,” said Hamner.