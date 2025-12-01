Marion Health Police Officer Dies, State Police Investigating

(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

MARION, Ind.–State Police say they have initiated an investigation at the request of the Marion Police Department into the death of Marion Health Police Department Officer Ronnell J. Johnson.

Johnson was 25 years old. The reports indicate that Johnson accidentally shot himself early Sunday morning and later died. Life-saving attempts were made by first responders, but ultimately unsuccessful. Johnson was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Officers believe Johnson was using his personal gun and not one issued by the police department. An autopsy will be conducted.